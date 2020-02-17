Young students hold fundraising event for orphans

Students of the Karachi American School arranged a fundraising event on Sunday evening on Khayaban-e-Mujahid in Defence Housing Authority.

Alesha Faraz, the leader of the group, told The News that the purpose of their fundraising as ‘educating our future’. “Poor people who don’t go to school are the ones for whom we are collecting funds,” she said. Other members of the group included Misha Saqib and Zainah Maqbool.

“Education is the most important thing that we need in Pakistan,” said 13-year-old Alesha. The students collected funds for two organisations, the Munna Orphanage and Elevation School. The students had arranged games stalls, food stalls and other items in the festival. According to Alesha, over 100 visitors turned up at the event. “Our idea was to sell food and provide fun to the visitors and arrange funds for the orphanage.”

She said the orphans living in the Munna Orphanage needed funds. “They are financially weak, they don’t have roof over their head,” she said and added that they would not hand money over to the orphanage or the school, but instead buy stuff that was needed there.

Alesha said Pakistan would not be able to run without education. After visiting the orphanage with their school, the trio decided to do something for them. “We are so grateful that we have everything with us. We are given the best education. It’s time we pay back,” she commented and added that they needed to tell orphans that they were the real heroes of our society and deserved education as much as anyone else.