Body of missing youth found

MANSEHRA: The body of a youth, who had gone missing some two days ago, was found from a thick forest in Dhaka Rukah area in Oghi tehsil on Saturday. Waqas Shah had gone missing from Khari village and his family searched him everywhere but to no avail. Police sources said the slain youth, who was strangled to death, was on bail in a murder case. The body was handed over to the family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities at the Civil Hospital Oghi. The police after lodging first information report started an investigation to arrest killer. Meanwhile, the police seized a large quantity of charas and arrested narcotics pushers during a special drive launched under the directive of district police officer.