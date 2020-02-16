close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 16, 2020

Ex-minister’s brother jailed for smuggling Egypt antiquities

World

AFP
February 16, 2020

CAIRO: A Cairo criminal court sentenced the brother of a former Egyptian finance minister to 30 years in jail on Saturday for smuggling antiquities out of the country, a judicial source said.

Raouf Ghali, the sibling of Hosni Mubarak-era finance minister Youssef Ghali, was sentenced to 30 years in jail and fined 6 million pounds ($380,000) for his role in trafficking artefacts out of Egypt to Italy.

He had three accomplices, including Italian ex-honorary consul to Egypt Ladislav Skakal, who was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in jail and a million pound fine.

Skakal now faces 30 years imprisonment if apprehended by Egyptian authorities, having previously been sentenced to 15 years in absentia in January as part of the same case.

Egypt has requested that Interpol issue a red notice against the disgraced former honorary consul.

The stolen artefacts included nearly 22,000 golden coins, 151 miniature figurines, five mummy masks, 11 pottery vessels, three ceramic tiles dating to the Islamic period and a wooden sarcophagus.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World