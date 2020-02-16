close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
February 16, 2020

Unfair test

Newspost

 
February 16, 2020

Recently, a university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced its MPhil/PhD programme for 2020. It was after a long cumbersome process that I finally completed the application procedure and gave the entrance test. To my utter shock and dismay, the paper given to me comprised 50 percent English and 50 percent Math and nothing of my own subject.

My question for the HEC and the aforementioned university is how they could evaluate my knowledge of chemistry by testing English and Math only. I request the concerned department to look into this matter and address this issue at the earliest.

Yasar Aman

Swat

