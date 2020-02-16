College holds parent-teacher meet

Islamabad : The Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8 organised the Parent Teacher Conference (PTC) on its campus.

Around 300 parents participated in the conference. Students results their attendance record were placed in the Sir Syed Open Theater in the college campus. Parents/Guardians met with teachers and got the results, attendance and academic updates of their wards.

Principal Prof. Qasim Masood highlighted the importance of efficient and results-oriented collaboration between the community and institution so as to brush up the potential of students to the utmost.

He said that was the second conference, which the college has arranged in this academic session. Such conferences provide an important opportunity to bring parents and teachers together in partnership to support student academic success.

The principal hoped that joint journey of teacher and parents will move forward with an optimistic approach to work as a team for the betterment of the students and the college.

From the parents side, President of College Management Committee Muhammad Azam Khan said Parent Teacher meeting provides a critical space for fostering mutual respect and parental involvement for the betterment of students.

"We, the parents appreciate college administration for arranging the conference. It is an exceptional way to develop a positive relationship, and establish meaningful communication with teachers," he said.