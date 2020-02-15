close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
BR
Bureau report
February 15, 2020

UET VC authorised to look after affairs of Shuhada-APS, UOT

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain has been authorised to look after the affairs of the office of the Shuhada-APS, University of Technology (UOT), Nowshera vice-chancellor.

A notification said he will hold the charge till the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor by the department concerned.

It said the competent authority based on a summary approved by the chief minister had accepted the resignation of Prof Dr Qamarul Wahab, Vice-Chancellor Shudada-APS UoT, Nowshera with effect from February 2.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain resumed the charge on Friday. He visited the university and chaired a meeting of all heads of the departments. He instructed the members to give priority to the critical issues that the university is facing.

These included staff salaries, accreditation of various departments pending since the 2016 launch of the procurement process for the state-of-the-art laboratory equipment.

