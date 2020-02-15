Over 6.7 million children to be immunised against polio in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz has said that complete eradication of the poliovirus is the priority of both the government.

He was talking to reporters after inaugurating a 5-day anti-polio drive at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) here on Friday. Acting Medical Director KTH Prof Dr Irshad Ahmed, Acting Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Nursing Director Rehmatullah, and faculty staff welcomed the chief secretary.

Terming polio eradication as a national cause and a collective responsibility, the chief secretary urged all segments of the society, donor agencies and government institutions to make coordinated efforts to save the future generations from life-long disabilities.

The 5-day anti-polio campaign would formally start from the 17th February to immunize over 6.7 million children under the age of five years across the province.

As many as 28049 teams of the trained Lady Health Workers have been deputed for the campaign, which includes 24900 mobile, 1849 fixed and 1300 transit ones to ensure reach every child of the age group.

In his media talk, the chief secretary said public awareness was of vital importance for the success of the polio campaigns, adding media was the most effective tool for creating awareness at the mass level.

He urged the media persons to play an effective role in educating the general public and dispelling the misconceptions about the polio vaccines.

Replying to a question, the chief secretary said though the last year was not so encouraging with regard to high number of polio cases, the provincial government is fully committed to eradicating the poliovirus from the province.