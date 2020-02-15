Three NICVD security officials removed for sexual harassment

A security incharge and two security guards of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) have been removed from their services after they were found guilty of sexually harassing a woman at the work place.

The order was issued by the provincial ombudsman for the protection against harassment of women at work place on Friday. The provincial ombudsman also ordered them to pay damages to the complainant, Shireen Javed, within a period of 30 days.

The hospital’s sacked security incharge, Abdul Lateef Dar, will pay Rs1,00,000 as compensation to the woman, while the compensation amount set for the sacked security guards, namely Javed Hussain and Mirza Zafar Mehmood, is Rs50,000 each.

In her application filed with the provincial ombudsman, Shireen Javed accused Abdul Lateef Dar, Jawed Hussain and Mirza Zafar Mehmood of committing sexual harassment and creating a hostile environment at the work place.

After hearing the complaint, the provincial ombudsman found them guilty of sexually harassing the woman and causing mental agony to her at the work place. Subsequently, they were removed from their services immediately. The ombudsman office also directed the hospital’s executive director to deduct the fine amount from the accounts of the accused persons and transfer it to the office.