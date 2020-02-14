SP addresses ‘Open Kutchery’

Islamabad: Islamabad Police will take strict action on public complaints against the police officials involved in sluggish policing and pend their complaints without any reason.

It was stated by SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmad Shaikh while addressing the people at `Open Kutchery’ held in the area of H-13 Shams Colony. The Open Kutchery was organized following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with public.

The notables of the areas, SDPO Industrial area Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha, SDPO Sabzi Mandi Ghulam Muhammad Baqir, all Station House Officers of Industrial area zone were also present on the occasion. The SP (Industrial Area) said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them.

He said that effective policing is not possible without support of public.

The SP (Industrial Area) said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in taking bribery and corrupt practices. Strict action would be taken after complaints against them.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them.