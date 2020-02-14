Wahab Jaffer’s solo exhibition gets underway

Islamabad : An exhibition of vibrant paintings by Wahab Jaffer—one of Pakistan’s most celebrated abstract artists—opened at Tanzara here on Thursday.

Jaffer is an artist of eminent stature; he has been exhibited widely in in solo and group shows in Pakistan and internationally, notably in California, Islamabad, Brampton, Ontario, as well as Mumbai. His bold and adventurous style has a strong identity. His paintings exude a refreshing energy as he continues to simplify the female form and explore the richness of a full palette.

“The paintings on display are bright, inventive and symbolic. He captures the mood and attitude of women with smooth lines, colour coordination and balanced compositions that render the image in a sharp and effective manner. An intense exploration of colour and form has always been a hallmark of Wahab’s work. In this exhibition, the artist furthers his creative experimentation. The paintings on display contain a new wave of energy,” Tanzara’s director Noshi Qadir stated.

Also on exhibition are Wahab’s drawings that contain intricately worked surreal patterns and forms. The exhibition will continue till February 25.