IGP supervises security measures for Turkish president visit

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Muhammad Aamer Zulfiqar Khan Thursday supervised security arrangements made for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who arrived here on a two-day official visit.

The IGP during his interaction with cops at different location on the route directed to ensure full proof security during the guest visit.

He warned the deputed officials to stay vigilance during duty hours and no laxity would be tolerated in that regard. More than 2000 cops have been deployed in the federal capital to ensure the security of arrived guests. The DIG (Security) and DIG (Operations) were also monitoring all the affairs pertaining to security during the visit. Bomb disposal squad and special branch personnel services has also been sought to ensure the safety of route and the venue by where guests are staying. An alternate traffic plan has been placed to maintain smooth flow of traffic in the city.