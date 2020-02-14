Man kills himself ‘for failing to go abroad’

A young man allegedly ended his life in Karachi’s Baldia Town on Thursday. According to the Ittehad Town police, the man shot himself dead at his house located in Baldia Town No 9. The police said rescuers moved the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. The man was identified as 20-year-old Bakhtawar.

According to SHO Nisar Lodhi, the victim’s father is a Suzuki pickup driver. The father told the police that his son wanted to go abroad but the family did not have enough money for the purpose, the SHO said.

The father told the police that his son was disheartened for not having money to go abroad, the SHO added. The police officer said the family suspected that Bakhtawar committed suicide for failing to fulfil his dream.

The father also told the police that he did not know that from where his son brought home a pistol which he used for ending his life, the SHO said. The police have seized the weapon and an investigation was under way, he added.