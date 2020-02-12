Eight persons buried alive in building collapse

MUZAFFARGARH: Three woman and four children were among eight people buried alive in a building collapse in main bazaar near Kinwan Chowk Wednesday.

It was reliably learnt that six shops were illegally built in the building by removing a pillar that resulted in its collapse. These shops were owned by Sh Nadeem. DPO Nadeem Abbas Bukhari and SP Investigation Sajjad Gujjar reached the spot and called Rescue 1122 and TMA staff. Eight bodies were recovered from the debris and five persons were rescued.