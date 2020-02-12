Shabbar is my favourite, says Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi was his favourite.

While talking to media in Islamabad on Tuesday, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

said that Shabbar Zaidi was not feeling well. “Zaidi is feeling unwell and therefore he is on a long break. In case he doesn’t recover we will look for a substitute after consulting with him,” he said.

He said that Shabbar Zaidi has done excellent work regarding collection of tax and we want to continue with this.