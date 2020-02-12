US accuses Iran of building missiles through satellite bid

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Iran of honing its ballistic missile skills through a satellite launch and vowed to exert more pressure.

Iran, which is enemy number one for President Donald Trump´s administration, said Sunday that it had successfully launched a satellite but that it failed to reach orbit. Pompeo said the technology involved in a space launch was "virtually identical" to the knowhow for a long-range ballistic missile. "Each launch, whether failed or not, further allows Iran to gain experience using such technologies that could benefit its missile programs under the guise of a peaceful space program," Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to build support around the world to confront the Iranian regime´s reckless ballistic missile activity, and we will continue to impose enormous pressure on the regime to change its behavior," he said.