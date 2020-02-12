Two militants associated with sectarian outfit arrested: CTD

A day after the Sindh police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested an alleged militant associated with the banned sectarian outfit Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan, the CTD on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended two more suspected militants.

CTD in-charge Sarwar Awan said the arrested suspects were members of the militant outfit Zainebiyoun. One of the suspects, namely Syed Kamran Haider Zaidi alias Kami aka Wasti, had been to Syria to fight against the Daesh, he said, adding that the other suspect was Syed Ali Raza alias Bobby.

According to Awan, an intelligence-based operation was carried out in SITE area during which the suspected militants were apprehended. One Kalashnikov, a TT pistol and ammunition were found in their possession, he said.

During a preliminary interrogation, he claimed, the arrested suspects admitted that they were trained in Parachinar by militants and they also admitted their involvement in various cases of sectarian-based killings in Karachi.

The CTD in-charge said the arrested suspects were involved in the killings of a person, namely Shakeel, in Malir City in 2007, a Jamaat-e-Islami worker, namely Wasif, in Saudabad area in 2007, a grocery shop owner, namely Farhan, in North Nazimabad in 2013, a person namely, Abdul Wahid alias Zahid, in North Nazimabad in 2013, and a madrasa student in Gulshan-e-Iqbal in 2018.

He said the suspects were plotting to carry out major terror activities in the city. Cases against them have been registered.

A day ago, the CTD claimed to arrest a suspect affiliated with the banned sectarian outfit Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan. According to them, hand grenades and a fund book were found in his possession.

During a preliminary interrogation, Awan had said, the suspect had admitted his involvement in various cases of terrorism, including the killings of Mufti Nizamuddin Shamzai, Mufti Jamil and a foreigner in Karachi.

The suspect had been identified as Saleem Haider Zaidi (aka Saleem Bhai, Rehman and Rajab), he had said. Awan had said the alleged militant’s name was also placed in the CTD’s Red Book. He had added that his arrest was made during an intelligence-based raid conducted on University Road in Karachi.

Awan had claimed that the arrested suspect was trained by militants in Parachinar and he was expert in making bombs. The suspect had admitted that he had killed a foreign national in 1994 in Aziz Bhatti area and he had been involved in the killings of Mufti Shamzai and Mufti Jamil in 2004, he had added.