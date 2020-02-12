Mohammad Waseem won’t fight on March 6, confirms trainer

KARACHI: Danny Vaughan, trainer of Pakistan’s professional boxer Mohammad Waseem, has confirmed that the Quetta-born fighter will not play March 6 bout in Dubai.

“Waseem will not fight in Dubai on March 6,” Danny told ‘The News’. ‘The News’ reported a few days ago that Waseem was unlikely to play his March 6 fight because of lack of training.

Waseem got stuck in Pakistan after the fight had been announced a few days ago. His opponent had not been disclosed by MTK Global, under which Waseem is playing. Waseem had applied for Spain visa which got delayed and that wasted his time, halting his trip to Glasgow where he had to train.

Waseem is hopeful that he would get his next fight very soon. “I hope I will get my next fight soon,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Islamabad. Waseem’s England visa will expire in March and he is likely to apply for its renewal soon.

Last year Waseem played two ranking fights and won both. He knocked out Conrado Tenamor of Philippines in September before edging highly experienced Ganigan Lopez of Mexico in November.