Birthday of Hazrat Fatima

The birthday of Hazrat Fatima Tuz-Zahra (RA) will be held at Al-Fatima House, 66-H1, Phase-1, Wapda Town, at 7pm on Thursday. The function, supervised by sons of the late Shah Muhammad Hashmi, will be addressed by Ali Hassan Sonu, Ali Zaidi, M Raza Hashmi and Allama Taqi Naqvi of Multan.