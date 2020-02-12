Women gang involved in kidnapping of children busted

LAHORE:Investigation Wing of Lahore police busted a women’s gang involved in the kidnapping of children and recovered a 10-year-old boy from their custody. A police spokesman said two women identified as Allah Mafi and Sumaira used to kidnap children and sell them in Karachi for human smuggling. Gulshan-e-Iqbal police had registered a case of kidnapping of a 10 years old boy, Abdul Razzaq and started investigation.

The accused woman forced him to beg for two days. Police using technology arrested the accused women and recovered the child. ban on kite flying: Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Wing Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has said that all divisional SPs to ensure implementation of the ban on kite flying in their respective areas at any cost.

He directed all officers concerned to take strict action against kite flying, sale and manufacturing of kites. Rai Babar Saeed also asked the people to discourage their children from playing the dangerous sport of kite flying. Parents can also be subjected to the legal punishment for not stopping their children for kite flying, he warned. “We can‘t allow anybody to play this very harmful play,” he added.

Lahore police arrested 324 accused in 241 cases during the current year. City division police arrested 115 accused, Cantt division 95, Civil Lines division 15, Sadr division 46, Iqbal Town 15 and Modal Town division arrested 38 accused. Police recovered 2,138 kites and string from kite makers and kite flyers.

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said, “We have also extended cooperation to the district administration for crackdown on kite making factories.” So many young boys have lost their lives in this dangerous play kite flying.

He directed the divisional SPs to form special monitoring teams to implement the ban on kite flying. He said that SPs would send daily report to his office on crackdown against kite flying. Trader shot at, injured: Two persons shot at and injured the president of Leather Market in the Gawalmundi police area on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Abid Pal was removed to Mayo Hospital. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. The accused persons have been identified as Imran and Zohaib Butt. They were residing on the first floor of the shop of the victim. Further investigation is underway.