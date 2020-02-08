Board sends back Nawaz medical reports with objections

LAHORE: The medical board, constituted by the provincial government, has sent back the medical reports of former premier Nawaz Sharif to the Home Department with the objection of being incomplete.

The board, constituted to assess the health condition of the Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo, expressed its inability to evaluate the health situation, saying the medical reports sent by the Sharif family from London were incomplete and insufficient.

The board head informed the Punjab government that a meeting was held to examine the health reports of Nawaz Sharif, but failed to reach any conclusion as the reports were incomplete.

Through a letter, sent to the government, the board head said the reports about Nawaz Sharif’s cardiac function test, genetic testing, bone marrow tests, PET scan and platelets were missing.