Pak air chief meets Sri Lankan PM

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, who arrived in Sri Lanka on an official visit, called on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his office. The Sri Lankan prime minister acknowledged Pakistan’s unwavering support to Sri Lanka in any hour of need. He also underscored the need of learning from each other’s experience. The air chief assured of sustained support and cooperation in the fields of technical training and professional expertise. He also reiterated to further enhance the existing friendly relations between both the countries in general and the air forces in particular.