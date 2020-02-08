2nd International Public Art Festival kicks off at NED varsity’s old campus

The Second International Public Art Festival (IPAF) was launched at the NED University’s old campus on Friday. The festival is an initiative of I AM KARACHI (IAK), which is being held in partnership with the Public Affairs Section of the Consulate General of the United States, Karachi.

The theme of the second IPAF is ‘Karachi ki Khoj’ [A search for Karachi], where more than 60 local and international artistes are participating in multi-dimensional art installations and musical performances, many of which have been displayed for the first time in Pakistan.

A large number of people from civil society, corporate sector and neighbourhoods participated in the event. Executive Director IAK Ambareen Thompson welcomed guests and spoke about the ethos of the second IPAF. President IAK Amin Hashwani spoke about the stellar work the IAK has been doing promoting harmony in communities. President Arts Council Ahmed Shah expressed the need for an arts initiative for Karachi. Curatorial team member Sohail Zuberi also spoke about the importance of promoting cultural identity and Pakistani art in order to build Pakistan’s softer image and welcomed public and private initiatives such as the IPAF, which give young artists exposure and the public the opportunity to interact with historical buildings.

Dr Noman Ahmed, dean of the NED University, expressed his opinion on ‘why engineering and technology partners with arts’. Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani talked about the importance of public-private partnerships to revive the cultural fabric of Karachi.

Saad Amanullah Khan, general secretary of the IAK, gave the vote of thanks to the guests, sponsors, donors and attendees of the event.

The IPAF 2019-20 has been instrumental in showcasing public arts. The IAK has brought to the city one of the tallest murals in the world, which is designed and created by Pepe Gaka. The IAK conducted a six-week Cultural Fellowship Program for 40 young students and professionals representing over 10 different ethnicities from across the city. These youngsters were exposed to an extensive programme of cultural management, business start-ups, organising festivals, research etc.