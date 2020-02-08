Dilapidated cities

Visitors used to fall in love with the cities of Sindh at first sight, but the stupendous pace of urbanization, coupled with corrupt and inept local government, has irreparably damaged the beauty of several big cities like the commercial and provincial capital: Karachi. Present and past governments have done everything in their power to damage and destroy the cities in partnership with various mafias.

History books and past city maps reveal that Karachi was one of the best planned cities in Asia. Its proper planning was the key to its sustainability. Illegal structures must be demolished as ordered by the apex court. The federal and provincial governments must move people out of its top cities to its underused cities, but really overbuilt half-empty cities that were just projects for the construction companies to make money across Pakistan. I thank the Supreme Court for taking notice of the pathetic condition of Karachi and other cities in Sindh and directing our venal local administration to clean up our cities,

Hashim Abro

Islamabad