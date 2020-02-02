Events arranged to express solidarity with Kashmiris

MANSEHRA: Various events were held in Mansehra and Kohistan districts on Saturday to express solidarity with people of Kashmir.

The participants of a rally, starting from the press club, marched through various roads and gathered outside the main post office. Holding banners and placards, the participants raised slogans against the Indian security forces and PM Narendra Modi. “The United Nations should come to save Kashmiris from Indian forces’ genocide,” stated Adil Khan, an office-bearer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He said the international community should pressure the Indian government, which had locked down occupied Kashmir for the last several months. A rally was also staged at Dasu Bazaar in Upper Kohistan to express solidarity with Kashmiris. The participants of the rally raised anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans. “We are proud of our army, which taught a lesson to the Indian forces after their strikes in Balakot,” said one of the speakers. A resolution was also passed at a seminar organised at the deputy commissioner’s office, demanding a plebiscite in the Indian-held Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions. Assistant Commissioner of Dasu, Anwar Akbar, DSP headquarters Jehan Zeb, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Sheheryar Khan, Additional District Education Officer Noor Mohammad and others also spoke at the seminar.