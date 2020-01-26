Usman Buzdar, Sheikh Rashid discuss political situation, development projects

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-Shehra-e-Quaid-e-Azam here on Saturday.

The matters of mutual interest, welfare schemes, development projects for Rawalpindi and the political situation in the country came under discussion during the meeting.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed invited the chief minister to the public meeting at Laal Haveli on Feb 5. The chief minister said that those who were doing criticism for the sake of criticism would get nothing but they would be disappointment. Time of plundering and looting has passed. The PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most transparent government of Pakistan, said the CM.

He said that corruption committed in the past has ruined the economy of the country. He said that now every area of Pakistan was getting equal opportunities of development. He said that unlike past resources had not been distributed to some specific cities. He said that matters of Women University Rawalpindi and New Girls College Rawalpindi will soon be sorted out. He will soon visit Rawalpindi, he said.