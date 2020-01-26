Not welcome

While the rest of Pakistan is celebrating the revival of cricket, much of Lahore is actually loathing it. The frequent road blocks on all the major roads in the center of the city have left people cursing the said game. Schools are closed early. Traffic jams are massive. With no guidance as to alternate routes of travel, mayhem reigns on the day of the match. This needs to stop.

The traffic police needs to find proper ways to redirect traffic. The local government needs to have a proper plan for these types of events in the city. The cricket teams should be airlifted to the venues to avoid this traffic chaos. Better yet, build a world class cricket stadium outside of Lahore so that the whole city is not brought to a standstill during these matches.

Mehreen Hasan

Lahore