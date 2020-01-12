Dozens injured as PTI workers clash in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Dozens of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were injured when they clashed with each other during a workers’ convention here on Saturday.

The Timergara Rest House, the venue of workers’ convention, turned into a battle field when the disgruntled PTI worker Faridoon Khan dubbed Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Mahboob Shah as middle-failed person. He said that a middle-failed person was awarded with ticket for National Assembly seat and the party leadership ignored highly qualified senior party workers.

He also alleged irregularities by PTI elected representatives in the appointments recently made in Health Department in Lower Dir. Faridoon Khan was injured along with more than a dozen PTI workers besides Station House Officer (SHO) Timergara Police Station Ikramullah and some police officials during the scuffle.

PTI Malakand Division president and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fazal Hakim, members national assembly |(MNAs) Syed Mahboob Shah and Bashir Khan, members provincial assembly (MPAs) Humayun Khan, Liaqat Khan and special assistant to chief minister MPA Malik Shafiullah Khan were also present on the occasion. Fazal Hakim got controlled the situation and succeeded in overcoming the tension.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Fazal Hakim blamed the previous governments for the current weak economy. He said the PTI government would soon inaugurate mega projects in Dir besides spots from Dir would be included in the list for tourism promotion.

MNAs Syed Mahboob Shah, Bashir Khan, MPAs Malik Liaqat Khan, Humayun Khan and Malik Shafiullah Khan said the past rulers took heavy loans and weakened the country's economy.

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had committed to eliminating corruption from the country. They urged the workers to give respect to each other as they were the real asset of the party.

It may be mentioned here that the disgruntled PTI’s workers had arranged a workers convention at Timergara Rest House a week ago threatening the PTI elected representatives from Dir to remove their reservations and satisfy workers regarding their performance or they would revolt in the party.