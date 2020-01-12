‘Politics of ruling elite aims to enjoy power’

LAHORE : mJamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the only purpose of the politics of the ruling elite is to enjoy power and secure the interest of their own class at the expense of public money.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Saturday, he said the politics on the basis of money and power were never meant for serving the masses but to get money from them in the name of taxes and duties. Siraj said the former and present governments had badly failed to formulate pro-public policies and damaged the social and economic fabric of society. He said it was the need of the hour that youths and educated people joined politics and took stand to get rid of the status quo. Meanwhile, JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch while addressing the JI Manifesto Committee meeting at Mansoora, said the silence of the government on Kashmir issue had darkened the future of the millions of the residents of the Indian-Held Kashmir. He said the government must set its direction to avoid the public anger. He said the rulers did not seem in a mood to introduce reforms.