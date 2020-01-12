Missing man found dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A young man, who went missing a day earlier, was found dead near Daki Canal in Marhati Banda on Saturday, police said.

They said that 19-year-old Ishfaq who was freed from the prison three days ago went missing soon after his release. His family searched him everywhere but his body was found near Daki Canal the next day. The police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera for medico-legal formalities.