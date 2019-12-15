Punjab CM Usman Buzdar lauds efforts for PIC emergency reopening

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that with the blessings of Allah Almighty and hard work of the departments concerned, the emergency ward of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has been made operational again.

Closure of the emergency caused difficulties to the patients, he said. After restoration of the PIC emergency, provision of health facilities to the patients have been started. The CM thanked the hospital administration, doctors, paramedical staff. Punjab government has decided to make legislation for providing security to the doctors, paramedical staff and hospital buildings, he said, adding that a health professionals security bill would be presented in the next meeting of cabinet.

Meanwhile, the CM expressed grief over the death of father of Khalid Arrian, chairman of All Pakistan Cable Operators Association.

In his condolence message, he prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.