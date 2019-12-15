AJK PM says armed struggle in IHK must continue

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Saturday the armed struggle in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) must continue. He said with the current strategy of the Pakistan government, Kashmir won’t get independence even in the next 700 years. He said India considers herself the successor of British rule and its nefarious designs of expansionism are on the pattern of East India Company.

He expressed these views at inaugural ceremony of “Kashmir Centre” at National Press Club in the federal capital on Saturday, says an official handout.

The prime minister said that Pakistan was the biggest hurdle in the Indian “Akhund Baharat” ideology and its expansionist designs in the region. He said India following the East India Company is conspiring for a new colonial setup.

“It is high time for a serious talk in Pakistan on Indian expansionist designs,” he added.

Raja Farooq Haider underlined the need to evolve an effective strategy in the changing scenario giving a leadership role to the Kashmiris to effectively and forcefully plead their case at international fora. He regretted that international media has widely covered the Syrian child died at a beach in Turkey but eight years old Asifa failed to get its attention.

The AJK prime minister stressed the need to access the international media to highlight the plight of Kashmiris. He appreciated the establishment of “Kashmir Centre” at National Press Club and hoped that the forum will play its important role in disseminating accurate news stories to the mainstream media.

The AJK PM assured that AJK government would extend all possible assistance to the Centre and Information Department Azad Kashmir would also cooperate in this regard.

Patron in Chief NPC Afzal Butt, Hurriyat leader Altaf Butt, Member of the Kashmir Council Sardar Khaliq Wasi, General Secretary Anwar Raza, Raja Javed Rathore and a large number of journalists attended the event.

Meanwhile, addressing a reception of PML-N Youth Wing in his honour, the AJK prime minister said that present government in its three years tenure took tangible steps for development and prosperity of the state. He said from institutional reforms to infrastructure development, the PML-N government took revolutionary steps to raise the standard of living in AJK.