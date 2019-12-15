Mulazimeen Ittehad clinches top positions in KUEWA elections

The Karachi University Employees Welfare Association (KUEWA) held its elections 2019-21 on Friday and the Mulazimeen Ittehad clinched all top positions

According to a statement issued by the KUEWA’s, Farhan Khan of the Mulazimeen Ittihad was elected president by securing 800 votes while Safeer Muhammad bagged 748 votes and Kamran Inam secured 734 votes.

Ubaid Ullah Khan was elected general secretary with 734 votes and Muhammad Shafiq and Raja Mohsin Ashfaq Bhatti were elected joint secretaries with 737 and 734 votes, respectively. Ehtesham ur Rehman Siddiqui secured the finance secretary spot with 736 votes while Syed Waqar was elected publicity secretary by securing 734 votes.

Amjad Ali, Ahmed Nawaz, Muhammad Safdar, Ubaid Ur Rehman, Zahid Iqbal, Amjad Masih, Muhammad Islam, Muhammad Saleem and Umer Qureshi were elected in the executive body.

Three-day seminar

The KU spokesperson said the Department of Visual Studies was holding a three-day Annual Degree Show 2019 from December 15.

He mentioned that the studios for Fine Arts, Media Arts, Graphic Design, Textile, Design, Islamic Arts, Industrial Design and Architecture students would remain open till December 17 from 10am to 4pm.