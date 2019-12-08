Giving more than one post to Misbah becomes controversial: Sethi

LAHORE: Former chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi has said the issue of giving more than one post to Misbah-ul-Haq had become controversial and said it was not his policy to give two posts to the same person.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Najam Sethi said his experience with Pakistani coaches were not good so he preferred to appoint foreign coaches except one. He said foreign coaches gave better results, suggesting the PCB to review its decision and try to rectify its mistake.

He said he first brought Sri Lankan team to Pakistan, adding that hopefully other cricketing nations would soon visit Pakistan.

He said through Pakistan Super League (PSL), he also wanted to bring international cricket back on national turf. Sethi said he had renovated the National Stadium Karachi and the current PCB management has done this with Pindi stadium.