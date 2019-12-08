Over 2,100 graduates awarded degrees at NED varsity’s 28th convocation

The NED University of Engineering and Technology on Saturday held its 28th convocation in which 2,009 graduates, including 13 PhD scholars, were awarded degrees.

Twenty-seven graduates received gold medals, including 19 students of engineering and eight students of the Bachelor of Sciences Programme.

According to the annual progress report of the NED University, the number of graduates remained 2,113. Out of them, 843 graduates have successfully completed their Masters of Science Programme.

The convocation was presided over by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, while Pakistan Engineering Council Chairman Engr. Jawed Salim Qureshi attended the event as an honorary guest. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood also attended the convocation as chief guest.

Addressing the audience, NED University of Engineering Technology Vice-Chancellor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi said that the NED was the only engineering varsity in Pakistan where the Chinese language was being taught as a compulsory subject. He said that the purpose of teaching Chinese was to produce capable engineers for the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Congratulating the students and parents, Dr Lodi said that the convocation was not only important for the graduating students but parents also dreamed about and waited for this day.

He added that fresh engineers would feel be proud today because they were the students of a prestigious institute which had been producing engineers for the last 99 years.

He said that the NED was one of the country’s leading engineering universities. It has five national centers, a centre for cybersecurity, a centre for artificial intelligence, a centre of data analytics, a national incubation centre, and a centre for robots.

The VC said that these centres provide opportunities for all researchers and students to get the latest knowledge of engineering. During his speech, he said that the NED has ideal management, competent faculties and talented students.

He lauded the efforts of teachers for making the varsity one of the top engineering varsities of the country and also announced that classes at the Thar Institute of Angering Technology, which was recently established by the NED University, would be launched soon.

Governor's speech

In his address, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the graduates of the NED University had been serving in important positions in not only Pakistan but other regions around the world, including North America, Europe and Australia.

The present government had spent many resources on students and it was imperative that these students provided their best services to the country and the nation by getting higher education, he added.

The governor said that the results of the best economic policy of the PTI government had begun to appear. In this regard, a report had been issued by the International Economic Organisation which stated that in 2024, 70 per cent of the world economy would depend on the economy of Pakistan, he said.

He said that the Kamyaab Jawan program had been launched for young entrepreneurs under which free loans were being provided to skilled and educated youths on easy terms.

Ismail said that the development of the country depended on the capable and talented students graduating from universities, and universities were centres of higher education, research and development, which had a direct impact on the national economy.

He added that graduating students were going to start their professional careers today, and they had to keep in view the interest of the country and the nation in every case.