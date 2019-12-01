890 get degrees at UET convocation

PESHAWAR: Total 890 students were awarded degrees in engineering and non-engineering programmes at the 21st convocation of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar, here on Saturday.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain conferred the degrees on graduating students of postgraduate and undergraduate programmes.

In total, 890 students were awarded degrees in engineering and non-engineering programs including 860 BSc degrees, eight PhD degrees while 22 students were awarded MSc degrees.

At the convocation, 41 gold medals were conferred upon graduates of undergraduate programmes who achieved top positions.

The leading local industries, Kohat Cement Ltd and Fast Cables Ltd also awarded three cash prizes to the toppers of Electrical Engineering of UET Mardan, Inamullah Jauhar and Waleed Khan from Mechanical Engineering Department, UET Peshawar.

Addressing the convocation, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain congratulated the graduates and their parents on their achievements. “The future of our country was linked to the way we educated and groomed our youth,” he added.

He said the UET Peshawar had adopted the outcome-based education system through which our major disciplines were now accredited under OBE. The VC appreciated the efforts of Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Engr Javed Salim Qureshi under whose guidance UET Peshawar has attained accreditation status in a short period of time.He said that UET Peshawar was closely linked with the Higher Education Commission through significant research projects under which National Centres of Excellence in Robotics and Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and Big Data and Cloud Computing have been established in Pakistan. Under the umbrella of these projects four new labs have been established, i.e. the Advanced Robotics and Automation Lab, the Innovative Secured Systems Lab, the Intelligent Information Processing Lab, and the Big Data Analytics and Cloud Computing Lab.

The VC added that the UET Peshawar was establishing new campuses in Upper Dir and Swat districts in order to promote engineering education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.