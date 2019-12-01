1000% increase in S&T budget promised

Islamabad :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has promised a 1000 per cent increase in science and technology budget in the next fiscal.

In a tweet, the minister said the federal government increased the science and technology funding in the current year's budget by 600 percent.

He added that he would try to get that funding increased by 1000 percent in the budget for the next financial year.

The minister said the ministry had brought Pakistan back to the realm of research and technology with the support of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Pakistan was forming ministerial commissions with Russia after China.

"Our attention is now towards European Union and America," he said.

The minister said it was Pakistanis failure that they didn't make engines.

"We will make solar panels and lithium batteries in the next three years to change the whole system of power," he said.

The minister said the proposed Jhelum biotech park would be the biggest herbal medicine park in South Asia. "We will be the first country in South Asia to make battery buses," he said.