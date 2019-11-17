Teams to take action against smoky vehicles

LAHORE: The traffic police and Environment Protection Department officials held a joint meeting on Saturday and constituted teams for action against smoky vehicles.

Nine teams comprising 18 wardens have been constituted to take action against smoke-emitting vehicles at the entry and exit points of the City. The meeting was informed that the authorities took action against 32,000 smoke-emitting vehicles in the current year.

IG: The inspector general of police, Punjab, paid homage to Constable Asif Ali who embraced martyrdom in Sheikhupura.

Martyr Asif Ali made the force proud by embracing martyrdom in the line of duty, the IG said.

Meanwhile, the Sheikhupur RPO has directed police to ensure arrest of the murderers of Constable Asif Ali as soon as possible.

drug pushers: Police arrested 11 accused drug pushers in the City on Saturday.

The arrests were made in continuation of the crackdown on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions.