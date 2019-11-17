close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
November 17, 2019

Langer wants Aussies to beat India

Sports

November 17, 2019

SYDNEY: Australia coach Justin Langer is aiming to get his side “battle hardened” and “ready” to knock India off their perch when his side tours the subcontinent in 2022.

India are the No 1 side on the ICC Test team rankings, and are enjoying a run of 11 undefeated home series in a row. South Africa were the last team to be swept aside by Virat Kohli’s men, outplayed in all areas in a 3-0 defeat.

Beating India in home conditions has become one of the toughest tasks in world cricket, and Langer, who had stated his desire to do so soon after being appointed to the job last year, still has his mind set on the challenge. Speaking to Cricinfo, Langer said of India’s intimidating form: “It reminds me of how hard (winning in India) is, that’s for sure. It’s always been the case that it’s been hard to win in India. But that’s the expectation, and we’ve got a couple of years now to find that maturity I’m talking about, to be nice and battle hardened and as ready as possible for that series.”

Australia, still rebuilding after the ball-tampering episode, lost to India when they toured Down Under early this year, but with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner, Tim Paine’s men retained the Ashes after drawing the Test series in England.

