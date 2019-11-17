19 injured in collision between vans

LAHORE: At least 19 people, including three women and a baby boy, were injured in a collision between two vans near Bhobattian Chowk on Saturday.

Rescuers removed the injured to Jinnah Hospital. Six injured people were treated on the spot by the rescuers.

In another incident, two people were injured when their van rammed into a stationary truck neat Batti Chowk in the Ravi Road area. The injured were admitted to hospital.

Man found dead: A 55-year-old man was found dead in his rented house in the Sanda area on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Ejaz lived in a rented house in Bazaar Hakiman at Sanda. The condition of the body implied that the man died two to three days back. Police removed the body to morgue.

Body found: A 30-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Tibbi City on Saturday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict. They said he might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body was removed to morgue.

Girl recovered: Nawankot investigation police recovered a 16-year-old girl from the custody of her maternal uncle and handed her over to her parents.

The girl’s maternal uncle, Mumtaz, had taken to his home in Kasur.

Man dies: A 40-year-old man expired in a local hospital on Saturday, a few hours after he suddenly fell unconscious at his workplace in the Chung area. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Sattar, a security guard by profession. He was on duty in a local factory when he suddenly fainted.

58 SIs promoted: At least 58 sub-inspectors of Lahore police have been promoted to rank of inspector.

The capital city police officer (CCPO) decorated the sub-inspectors (SI) with the badges of rank on their promotion as inspector in a ceremony held at CCPO Office on Saturday.

DIG Investigation Inam Waheed and other high-ranking officers were also present.

