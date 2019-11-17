close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2019

PM Imran Khan opens section of Hazara Motorway tomorrow

Peshawar

MANSEHRA: PM Imran Khan would inaugurate Havelian-Mansehra section of Hazara Motorway tomorrow (Monday). “Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to open this strategic artery to traffic on Monday,” MNA Saleh M Khan told reporters here on Saturday. He said the prime minister was due to inaugurate the section of Hazara Motorway on November 15 but rough weather hurdled the event, which was then rescheduled. He said that traffic on Karakoram Highway remained blocked from Haripur to Mansehra and passengers and people travelling intra cities and between KP and Gilgit-Baltistan suffered a lot. “With inauguration of this section of Hazara Motorway, people could enjoy hustle-free travel in the division,” said the lawmaker.

