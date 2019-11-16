Three invited to NCA fitness camp

ISLAMABAD: Only three players have been invited for much-talked about fitness camp starting at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore from Monday.

The three players include Imad Waseem, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Irfan.

The eight-day long camp will run till November 25 under the supervision of PCB Director Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem.

Players are advised to arrive at the NCA on November 17.

Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Asif Ali have been granted NOCs for the Mzansi Super League in South Africa, while Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah are representing Pakistan in the ongoing ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Shadab Khan (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab) are available for the selection to their respective sides for the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches and are exempted from the camp.