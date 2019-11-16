close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
November 16, 2019

Boy dies

National

 
November 16, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: A 10-year-old boy died after drinking water from a supply line mixed with sewerage line near Gojra on Friday. Scores of residents of the village blocked traffic on Gojra-Painsara Road in protest after placing the body on the road. They claimed that Faizan died after drinking water from a supply line mixed with sewerage line.

