TOBA TEK SINGH: A 10-year-old boy died after drinking water from a supply line mixed with sewerage line near Gojra on Friday. Scores of residents of the village blocked traffic on Gojra-Painsara Road in protest after placing the body on the road. They claimed that Faizan died after drinking water from a supply line mixed with sewerage line.
