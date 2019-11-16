close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
Sharifs’ turning down indemnity bond beyond comprehension, says PM Imran Khan

NR
News Report
November 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that it is quite unfortunate that the Sharif family has been doing politics over the issue of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s illness, instead of focusing on his treatment.

Imran Khan was chairing a meeting of the party’s core committee, where the issue of Nawaz’s illness and medical treatment came up, GeoNews reported. Sources said that the prime minister said that it is beyond comprehension why the Sharifs would turn down the indemnity bond, adding that Nawaz needs to go abroad for treatment.

On the issue of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March, Imran Khan said that the nation has rejected Maulana’s narrative. He said that now Fazl is fooling people under the guise of ‘Plan-B’, adding that the government completely facilitated the sit-in and protesters in Islamabad.

