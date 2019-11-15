close
November 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2019

KEMU launches e-log system

Lahore

November 15, 2019

LAHORE:King Edward Medical University (KEMU) has launched e-log system for postgraduate (MS/MD/MDS/MPhil) students.

The KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal inaugurated pilot project of e-log book in concluding session of Communication Skills Workshop on Thursday. The three-day Communication Skills Workshop for MD/MD/MDS/M Phil/PhD students of KEMU & Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore, held here in Patiala Block, KEMU, with Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal was chief guest of concluding session.

