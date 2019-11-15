KEMU launches e-log system

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:King Edward Medical University (KEMU) has launched e-log system for postgraduate (MS/MD/MDS/MPhil) students.
The KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal inaugurated pilot project of e-log book in concluding session of Communication Skills Workshop on Thursday. The three-day Communication Skills Workshop for MD/MD/MDS/M Phil/PhD students of KEMU & Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore, held here in Patiala Block, KEMU, with Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal was chief guest of concluding session.
