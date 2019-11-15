Two dead, 17 hurt in Faisalabad accident

FAISALABAD: Two people were killed while 17 sustained injuries in an accident near the Aminpur Motorway Interchange on Thursday. A coaster was carrying wedding guests to Rawalpindi when it collided with a stationed trailer, As a result, coaster driver Muhammad Aslam and conductor Sajid Ali died on the spot while 17 others sustained injuries. They included Shaheen Sarfraz, Arslan, Israr Rashid, Iram, Ghazala, Rahim, Saim, Manahil, Sakeena, Rafia Shahzad, Shazia Shahzad, Waqas Sarfraz, Zahid Hussain, Ahsan Sarfraz, Zahid Hassan and Rohail Raees.