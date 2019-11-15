Asad Qaisar joins efforts to save NA deputy speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar has joined the efforts to save the deputy speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri from the no-confidence motion of the opposition that was submitted last week. The move was made in the wake of bulldozing of legislation business by him in the National Assembly on the opening day of the current session of the house.

The ruling PTI has entrusted its chief whip, Aamir Dogar, to deal with the opposition move but he couldn’t manage the opposition in week-long efforts. Well placed parliamentary sources told The News here Wednesday that the treasury in the National Assembly is extremely concerned about the motion tabled by the opposition since it has secured support of government’s major allies and some members belonging to the PTI, who have been annoyed with their government due to several reasons.

The sources said that the government had planned to prorogue the session of the National Assembly tomorrow (Friday). The no-trust motion will be ripe for discussion on the floor of the house the day after tomorrow since it has to be taken upon expiry of seven days of its filing and if the government opted to go into discussion about the motion forthwith, the discussion about the move could take place after extending the session.

The motion couldn’t be delayed beyond next week and it will have to be brought in the house for discussion before voting. The voting will be through secret ballot. The sources said that Speaker Asad Qaisar has approached the Parliamentary Group leader of the PML-N Khawaja Muhammad Asif for the withdrawal of the motion who in return asked the speaker to annul the proceedings of the first day legislation.

The sources hinted that the speaker is in the process of consulting the government on the matter and it is expected that another round of talks between the speaker and opposition stalwarts could take place today for an amicable settlement of the matter. The committee of the opposition for mustering support of the members of National Assembly is actively working on the assignment, the sources added.