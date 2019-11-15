Guess who said this: ‘Let Nawaz die’

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Asif said in the National Assembly on Thursday that the government should refrain from using its power and authority for the sake of political interests.

Khawaja Asif alleged that when an officer of acourt talked to a government personality that they are going to hear case of Nawaz Sharif’s bail on Saturday twice, his answer was “let him die. His death will make no difference,” the PML-N parliamentary leader said while regretting attitude of the government.

He said not only the PML-N members, but he speaker who is custodian of the House should also give guarantee that Nawaz Sharif would return to the country after his treatment.