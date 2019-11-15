close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
November 15, 2019

What was it?

Newspost

 
November 15, 2019

A common citizen is still perplexed whether the Azadi March staged by the JUI-F was against rigged elections, a bad economy, inefficiency of the government, neglect of the Kashmir cause, or violation of religious sanctity. The stance of the leadership switched each day to a different dimension.

Second, almost all of the protesters were current or former students from madressahs. The march has reinforced the need for madressah reform so that graduates from madressahs develop the understanding and knowledge to think independently and impartially using their education and training.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

