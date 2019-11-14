‘PSL 2020 attracts world’s best players’

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League organising committee claims that PSL 2020 has attracted some of the world’s very best sans AB de Villiers of South Africa, who has pulled out of season five, which is going to be played at home.

However, a fascinating duel between World No.1 Babar Azam and one of the modern day greats Dale Steyn is going to be the main attention for the Pakistan Super League 2020 as the South African speedster is among the 28 international crowd-pullers to have registered to date in the Platinum category for one of the premier and most-watched leagues on the planet. The registration window for the foreign players is still open and closes on November 21 following which an updated list will be released.