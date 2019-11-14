close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

‘PSL 2020 attracts world’s best players’

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League organising committee claims that PSL 2020 has attracted some of the world’s very best sans AB de Villiers of South Africa, who has pulled out of season five, which is going to be played at home.

However, a fascinating duel between World No.1 Babar Azam and one of the modern day greats Dale Steyn is going to be the main attention for the Pakistan Super League 2020 as the South African speedster is among the 28 international crowd-pullers to have registered to date in the Platinum category for one of the premier and most-watched leagues on the planet. The registration window for the foreign players is still open and closes on November 21 following which an updated list will be released.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports