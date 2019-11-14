Crescent Model emerge Inter-School Sports champ

LAHORE: Crescent Model School, with 1980 points was declared the champion of Lahore School Sports 2019. Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob awarded the winner’s trophy to Crescent Model School at a prize distribution ceremony organised at Mini Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore School Sports 2019 competitions were organized under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab and Divisional Sports Office Lahore. Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, DSO Tanveer Shah and a large number of young male and female players, their parents and officials were also present at the closing ceremony.The second overall position went to LGS Johar Town School (817 points) followed by City School Gulberg Campus that grabbed 536 points and Aitchison School with 434 points.

Crescent School finished first in Girls U-16 and Boys U-16 and U-12 age group categories while LGS took first position in Girls U-12 category.Talking to media at the prize distribution ceremony, Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob congratulated the position holding schools and organizers for holding grand Lahore School Sports 2019 event quite successfully.

Answering a question, Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob informed that the location has been finalized in Nishtar Park Sports Complex for sports school and the construction work will start in near future on this grand project.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob appreciated outstanding performances and discipline shown by large number of young male and female players during the mega event. “This was an ideal sports event for young school-going students to show the sports talent. I’m quite confident that events like this will help to a great extent in producing future sports stars,” he added.